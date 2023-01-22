With 400,000 yuan, if you want to buy a luxury brand mid-to-large car, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is definitely the first choice for many people.

Recently, overseas media captured a set of spy photos of the latest road test of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This time, the car has basically lost most of its camouflage.It shows the AMG-style front surround and wheel styleit is expected that it is the test car of the AMG package version.

It can be seen that the shape of the headlights of the car is still a one-piece design, but the style has changed. The front polygonal air intake grille is equipped with a dot matrix design with a three-pointed star logo. The single-banner decoration makes the new car look more concise.

This time, the standard wheelbase version of the E-class is featured. It adopts a double waistline design, showing a visual effect similar to a wide body. At the same time, it is equipped with black AMG wheels with dense spokes. The overall matching makes the new car show more sporty attributes, of course,The domestic extended wheelbase version will be more elegant, and the interior space will be more abundant.

At the rear of the car, the taillights of the new car have been closely camouflaged, making it impossible to see the true face, but the popular scheme of penetrating through the taillights is not ruled out. Exhaust layout.

Spy photos of the car’s interior have also leaked before.It will adopt a large-size full LCD instrument panel and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.However, the central control screen is not in line with the S-class and C-class, but uses a brand-new design, which is built-in.

In terms of power, there is a high probability that the new E-class will still be equipped with a 2.0T engine and match the 48V light hybrid system. At the same time, a plug-in hybrid version will be provided, which will also be equipped with a 2.0T engine.

Although Mercedes-Benz has been complained about a lot, it has to be said that it has always been quite popular in the price range of 400,000.Even if this generation has come to the end of its life cycle, it can still achieve stable monthly sales of over 10,000really strong.