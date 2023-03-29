Robert Geiss runs a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur under the name Roberto Geissini. Gisela Schober/Getty

Robert Geiss founded the sports brand Uncle Sam with his brother, which offers clothing for bodybuilders. Nine years after it was founded, he and his brother Uncle Sam sold it for 140 million Deutschmarks (about 71.6 million euros) and shared the sum. Since then he has been earning money, among other things, from his reality show “Die Geissens”, deals in luxury real estate and runs a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur.

Robert Geiss is the son of a fairground outfitter and went into the family business after completing secondary school. It was not until Robert Geiss was rich that he and his brother Michael founded the Uncle Sam brand in 1986, which produces fashion for bodybuilders. After marrying fitness trainer Carmen Schmitz in 1994, he and his brother, according to their own statements, sold in the ZDF talk show Markus Lanznine years after it was founded in 1995 Uncle Sam for around 140 million DM (around 70 million euros) and shared the profits.

Robert Geiss estimates his fortune at 100 million euros

It is often unclear how much money is left of it. Robert Geiss estimated his net worth in November 2022 OMR-Podcast on 100 million euros. “That’s the pension, that’s the basis so that I can still live peacefully at the age of 70,” added the 59-year-old.

A veritable company empire has grown up around Robert and Carmen Geiss in recent years. It consists of eight companies in total, spread across three countries:

Since 2011, Robert Geiss and his family have been the main actors in the 20-season reality show “Die Geissens – Eine absolutely glamorous family”, for which the broadcaster RTL II paid around 2.5 million euros per season to its production company GeissTV, reported “world”.

In addition, the family buys, renovates and sells according to “picture”, including luxury real estate. In May 2015, Geiss opened the luxury hotel in Grimaud near Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur Prestige House. Geiss not only uses his Italian-sounding pseudonym “Roberto Geissini” as the operator of the hotel, but also for his eponymous fashion brand.

In addition, the couple, as the magazine “reisenexclusiv.com‘ reported advertising for the teleshopping channel ‘Sonnenklar.TV’, and according to ‘horizont.net“ Also for the company Verivox, which belongs to the ProSiebenSat1 Media Group and operates comparison portals.

A look at the balance sheets of the many companies paints a bleak picture for many of the companies, as research by Business Insider showed. Because they sometimes make losses in the millions. The Geissens did not want to say why that was on request.