Robert Habeck announces 80 billion investments in industry

The Minister of Finance must now take action “to set anti-cyclical impulses and increase economic momentum”. His suggestion of concluding “direct purchase agreements” in order to “bring renewable energies more cheaply to industrial customers” is aimed more at his own address.

Lindner’s “Growth Opportunities Act”, which is intended to relieve companies of six to eight billion euros thanks to a large number of small tax breaks, is not enough in either case, Habeck revealed.

He indirectly insinuates that Lindner does not develop any sense for the risks of de-industrialization in Germany and the drama of industrial transformation: “Time is pressing. Our global competitors don’t sleep and go in with massive amounts of money. We mustn’t allow ourselves to be sidelined here internationally,” said Habeck: “It’s about Germany’s global competitiveness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

