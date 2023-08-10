Home » Robert Habeck announces 80 billion investments in industry
Business

Robert Habeck announces 80 billion investments in industry

by admin
Robert Habeck announces 80 billion investments in industry

The Minister of Finance must now take action “to set anti-cyclical impulses and increase economic momentum”. His suggestion of concluding “direct purchase agreements” in order to “bring renewable energies more cheaply to industrial customers” is aimed more at his own address.
Lindner’s “Growth Opportunities Act”, which is intended to relieve companies of six to eight billion euros thanks to a large number of small tax breaks, is not enough in either case, Habeck revealed.

He indirectly insinuates that Lindner does not develop any sense for the risks of de-industrialization in Germany and the drama of industrial transformation: “Time is pressing. Our global competitors don’t sleep and go in with massive amounts of money. We mustn’t allow ourselves to be sidelined here internationally,” said Habeck: “It’s about Germany’s global competitiveness.”

See also  The return of Adam Neumann: the ex WeWork wants to revolutionize the rents with the Flow startup

You may also like

Extra profits, speak Moody’s. With Meloni VS banks...

U.S. Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion due...

Delivery Hero: Success or Disaster?

Pagani celebrates 25 years at Monterey Car Week

Hardly falling prices for real estate, but rising...

Telecom network, Mef in direction. Tim’s unknown at...

Exploring the Future: The Rise of E-sports Majors...

China Club: It happens in the exclusive private...

Inps: in the first half of the year...

Where renting is most worthwhile

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy