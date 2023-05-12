Robert Habeck has forgotten the East

In the mid to late 1990s, households everywhere in East Germany tore out their old GDR coal heating systems and installed gas or oil heating. These systems are now coming to the end of their intended service life of 30 years. Spare parts are often no longer available for them. They may therefore need to be replaced in the next few years.

It is sheer existential fear that is now driving many people in the East to quickly buy a new gas heating system. Few have a comfortable capital stock like many Western households, just as they do not have an adequate company pension.