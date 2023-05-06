Robert Habeck: “Insane” to “planned economy” – criticism of the heat pump coup

Dhe attempt by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) to enshrine the precise targets for the spread of heat pumps and electric cars in the Energy Industry Act (EnWG) has met with criticism from the energy industry.

“In the EnWG, we do not see detailed, politically set targets such as 15 million electric cars or six million heat pumps as necessary,” explained Kerstin Andreae, Chair of the Executive Board of the Federal Association of German Energy and Water Industries (BDEW).

As WELT had previously reported, the Ministry of Economics wants to anchor the 2030 targets for heat pumps and electric cars in a federal law for the first time. Accordingly, Paragraph 1 (“Purpose and goals of the law”) should be supplemented by the politically desired technologies with precise expansion figures. The “draft of a law to adapt the energy industry law to Union legal requirements” is available to WELT.

also read

“From the point of view of the BDEW, legal targets should leave sufficient scope for further development and not be limited to specific target figures,” explained Andreae. With the amendment, the legislature should only “specify a general framework for achieving the climate policy goals of the federal government”.

“The goal is clear: We are upgrading the grids in order to bring electricity and gas from renewable sources to the customer safely and reliably,” emphasized Andreae: “The law must ensure that the Federal Network Agency sets a regulatory framework that enables network operators to implement these requirements economically.”

However, the BDEW is critical of specifications that are “based solely on assumptions and forecasts”, explained the BDEW boss: “Such specifications must be technically secured in order to avoid possible bad investments by the network operators.”

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This would “neither help the energy transition nor the customers who would have to pay these additional costs via the grid fees”. In addition, it must be ensured “that the costs for a corresponding network expansion are immediately and fully recognized by the regulator.”

Even top lawyers see it that way. In addition to the previous triangle of goals of the EnWG “competitiveness, security of supply and environmental protection”, “very specific targets for the energy transition and climate protection are now to be included,” states Wiegand Laubenstein, energy law expert at the Essen law firm Rosin Büdenbender and former presiding judge at the Düsseldorf Regional Court: “In other words, the network operators will be able to justify new demands for higher network investments with reference to these additional targets and request them from the Federal Network Agency.”

“Putting the entire energy industry law at the service of individual technologies is a completely insane idea,” says Lukas Kühler, Vice President of the FDP parliamentary group in the German Bundestag. The EnWG must be designed to cover the entire electricity demand in Germany.

Gas industry naturally critical

“Hospitals, schools, private households and countless companies from industry to trade and retail must be supplied with electricity at all times,” warned Köhler: “Minister of Economic Affairs Habeck must now answer the question of whether he subordinates all these facilities to heat pumps and electric cars want.”

Otherwise he should “immediately amend” his draft law, according to Köhler: “In any case, such an ideology-driven energy policy cannot be made with the FDP parliamentary group.”

Naturally, the gas industry is critical of the planned legal restriction of the heating transition to heat pump technology. “With the attempt to anchor a binding target for the connection of six million heat pumps by 2030 through the back door in the Energy Industry Act, the BMWK is continuing its planned economy course in the heat transition, regardless of the ongoing social debate,” criticized Gerald Linke, Chairman of the Board of the German Association of Gas and Water Specialist (DVGW).

Read more about the heat pump

“The heat transition requires a large number of different technologies, such as hydrogen technology, in order to do justice to the different local conditions and the ability of the citizens to pay,” Linke continues.

In addition to anchoring concrete expansion targets in the law for the first time, Habeck’s draft law has another goal: the ministry is responding to a complaint by the EU Commission that the Federal Network Agency cannot act independently enough.

The powers of the central energy market supervisory authority are therefore to be strengthened with the draft law of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. For example, the federal government’s “authorization to issue ordinances” on grid fees, for example, are to be abolished. Instead, the Federal Network Agency is now to be authorized to set network access rules and tariffs.

Increase in power at the Federal Network Agency

“The legislature is thus placing the heart of network fee regulation, such as incentive regulation, in the hands of the Federal Network Agency,” says Laubenstein, an expert on energy law. “All in all, the Federal Network Agency will have far-reaching additional powers of determination and the associated additional scope for assessment and discretion.”

This means “foreseeably a more intensive judicial review of these decisions and recognizable an ‘even more’ of court proceedings”.

also read

BDEW boss Andreae also sees opportunities in the Federal Network Agency’s increase in power: “If the Federal Network Agency uses its newly granted greater decision-making scope to enable it, it can contribute to a successful and faster energy transition.”

However, a greater independence of the Federal Network Agency in decision-making “for constitutional reasons must go hand in hand with new procedures for monitoring official decisions”.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.