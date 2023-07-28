Robert Habeck on a start-up journey: recession and rockets

Lean state funding for a lot of boost, and to get strategic ability to act in a sensitive field that is currently de facto in the hands of a single man: Elon Musk. “We don’t have our own access to space right now,” says Habeck, referring to the European Ariane program, which is stalling. “That’s not acceptable in the long run.”

With the middle class against Musk. With new industry against the swan songs of deindustrialization. Far away from inhospitable, unfriendly Berlin, the job of Economics Minister can actually be fun.

