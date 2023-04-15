The Federal Minister of Economics wants to distribute central responsibility for nuclear science to several specialist departments. The Ministry of the Environment will be in charge in the future. German nuclear physicists are irritated by the reorganization.

DNuclear research should no longer be part of the federal government’s central research projects. This emerges from a letter from the State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Patrick Graichen, to several federal ministries.

The letter with the subject line “Key points for the 8th energy research program” is available to WELT AM SONNTAG. It says: “In the future, nuclear research topics should be continued as elements of the respective policy areas outside of the energy research program.”

The 7th energy research program adopted in 2018 by the grand coalition of the CDU and SPD at the time had dedicated an entire chapter to the field of “nuclear safety research” with special sections on the topics of reactor safety research, waste disposal and repository research and radiation research.

Despite the fact that the German nuclear power plants had already been shut down at the time, “the ongoing state-funded nuclear safety and disposal research is essential for the maintenance and expansion of technical and scientific competence in the long term”. It guarantees “the independent testing, evaluation and further development of national and international safety and disposal concepts”.

The Federal Ministry of Economics confirmed the planned removal of the chapters from the follow-up programme. However, this does not automatically mean a reduction in research funding. The competence and thus also the budgetary responsibility for project funding for nuclear safety research has been transferred from the Federal Ministry of Economics to the Ministry of the Environment.

The Federal Ministry of Research “funds research projects in this area in the sense of maintaining competence,” said a spokeswoman for Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens): “The measures for project funding in nuclear safety research will thus be continued and reorganized against this background.”

Nuclear technology experts are irritated

Leading nuclear technology experts nonetheless expressed their irritation. “The federal government’s energy research program is very important to us,” said Jörg Starflinger, Executive Director of the Institute for Nuclear Energy and Energy Systems at the University of Stuttgart. “The program increases the visibility of nuclear science, the transparency of research funding and, last but not least, plays an important role in attracting young scientists.”

Marco K. Koch, head of the “Plant Simulation and Safety” working group at the Ruhr University Bochum, made a similar statement. The federal program facilitates coordination between the ministries and contributes to the continuity of research. “It is important that there are still competences in Germany to be able to evaluate new developments in the field of nuclear technology.”

The President of the German Academy of Science and Engineering, Jan Wörner, pointed out that scientific skills must be secured for the final storage of nuclear waste alone, which may not begin for around 40 years. “Research always means: staying power,” Wörner said in an interview with this newspaper: “The time of nuclear fission is far from over.”

Lukas Köhler, climate politician in the FDP parliamentary group, criticized the change: “Shutting down the current generation of power plants must not mean that we close our minds to new reactor types from the outset,” said Köhler: “And since research is always the basis for technological progress , it would be a mistake to put ideological obstacles in the way of science.”

According to reports, the Federal Ministry of Research is also critical of the exclusion of nuclear topics from the federal program. According to unconfirmed reports from the environment, the research ministry is said to have advocated at least leaving nuclear fusion research in the program.

However, no confirmation or statement from the house led by Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) was available at the time of going to press. The new energy research program is to be published before the summer break.

