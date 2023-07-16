Roberto Napoletano makes peace with Il Sole 24 ore with 200 thousand euros

False corporate communications and market manipulation, Il Sole 24 Ore had asked for damages of 7.9 million euros

False corporate communications and market manipulation: the “Sole 24 Ore” affair for the former editorial director Roberto Napoletano ends. “The shareholders’ meeting of Sun 24 group hours approved the transaction of the social responsibility action with the ex editorial director Roberto Napoletano, which had been promoted on 30 April 2019 through the civil proceedings instituted before the Court of Milan under RG n. 30810/2019”, reads a note issued by the group.

The story thus ended when the board of directors of Il Sole 24 Ore had unanimously approved the proposed social liability action (pursuant to articles 2392 and 2393 of the civil code) with a request for 7.9 million euros against the former president Benito Benedinidell’ex ad Donatella Treuwhich transacted in October 2022, and of the former director Robert Neapolitan who, on the other hand, had not wanted to close the lawsuit brought for damages due to conduct relating to business practices e you reporting dirette to increase the circulation data of the newspaper, not acknowledging any of its responsibility in the merits.

READ ALSO: Confirmation of the sentence of Napoletano, former director of Sole 24 Ore, has been requested

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

