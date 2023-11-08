Home » Robinhood: stock down after drop in monthly active users
The actions of Robinhood fell Wednesday after the company reported a decline in trading volumes in the latest quarter and said it is looking to expand growth in Europe.

Robinhood also saw a decline in monthly active users, which fell 16% to 10.3 million in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

While third-quarter revenue rose 29% to $467 million, it fell short of the $480 million analysts had expected. Net loss narrowed to $85 million, or 9 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations.

Revenue was hit by a 13% decline in revenue from stock trading-related transactions in the third quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier. Cryptocurrency trading dropped by 55% compared to the previous year. Options trading remained unchanged. This resulted in an overall 11% decline in transaction-based revenue.

