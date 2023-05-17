Roblox Stocks: Forecasts and Trends, Do They Agree?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

It is worth buying Roblox shares? If you’re an investor, and you’re thinking about investing in this company, then you’ve certainly wondered what the share price and what the current trend is. Surely you want to know il Target Price and know the consensus.

These are excellent questions that those who invest in shares should always ask themselves: in fact, if it is true that investing in shares can be profitable, it is also true that you need to know what you do when you invest, in order to avoid shooting yourself in the foot, damaging in a more or less serious way its own capital.

So keep reading: in this guide we will see together the opinions and information on Roblox shares.

This article talks about:

Roblox: a few words about the Company

You may already know the company, but for those who don’t know who we are talking about here is a quick summary.

More than that of Roblox Corporation, you have to focus on Robbloxthe Massively Multiplayer Online video game created and published by Roblox Corporation in 2006.

This is more than a game platform in which it is possible to create virtual worlds, in which to choose who to enter, socializing with other users.

Roblox allows its players to create, imagine and play in one 3D immersive world where the places and settings are exclusive and particular.

A curiosity: according to the company, in fact, about 54% of its users are under the age of 13.

But how was it born? Roblox comes from Baszucki’s first company, namely Knowledge Revolution, which he co-founded in 1989. This was a tech startup operating in the education field. It had the function of a 2-D laboratory where students and teachers could model physics problems with virtual levers, ramps and so on.

Only in 1998 it was understood that the app was more used for playing than for studying. And this is where the process of developing Roblox as we know it today begins.

The market capitalization totals $23.79 billion.

Roblox stock performance and price

We are in front of a company listed very recently, but which immediately achieved certain results.

Let’s see right away graphic with real-time progress:

Roblox Stock Forecasts 2023: Dividends and target price

Now that we have the graph, we can continue our analysis and try to understand if investing in Roblox is worthwhile, by examining data such as the target price eh dividends

Latest news

Roblox is a company that went public in the march 2021, which immediately achieved great success. Thanks to Covid (it seems a contradiction, but it is true), children and teenagers have found themselves locked up at home, and what way to have fun if not traveling in a virtual parallel universe?

Roblox landed on the stock market with a overall rating of $45.2 billion, surpassing listed gaming giants such as EA (Electronic Arts) and Take-Two.

The Company has recently formed business relationships with other companies, and these partnerships have influenced its stock.

The pandemic has, as anticipated, given a big boost to Roblox, bringing many people, young and old, closer to the online games.

In 2022 there were more than 200 million downloads, a truly incredible number, which generated revenues of 861 million dollars.

But what are the factors that make Roblox so interesting for users? Primarily its social aspects of the Metaverse, and also the business opportunities that have been offered by the application especially during the pandemic. Furthermore, bluntly, it seems that Roblox has ample room for improvement and growth, especially thanks to new technologies and the Metaverse.

We must also consider that in February 2023 there were some losses, also due to the higher expenses incurred for the expansion of commercial operations. Despite this, however, investors do not seem to be intimidated, since the shares have increased by 17.4%.

Roblox: il target price

Il target price of Roblox equals $43.30. The minimum is $19 and the maximum is $65.

The opinion of analysts, based on consensus, is that of buy in view of positive performances and hold the shares.

Roblox: dividends

Roblox does not pay dividends to its shareholders. The company reinvests the profit in the development of the company.

Should you invest in Roblox shares?

Let’s get to the point: it is better to invest in Roblox shares? As I maintain in all my guides, investing in a single share is never a smart choice, due to the risks that are run with this type of operation (especially if it is an isolated operation and not included in a more full breath).

If you have never invested in stocks and want to fine-tune yours strategy, so as not to make a mistake, then I suggest you give the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Roblox shares?

If you are aware of the importance of having a strategy and therefore you want to buy Roblox shares knowing how to do it. then you can do it in two ways:

Put yourself in the hands of traditional bank : those who want to invest amounts of around 3,000/4,000 euros can use the current account. In fact, Italian banks allow you to build a securities portfolio by working with them. However, know that the costs are often very high;

: those who want to invest amounts of around 3,000/4,000 euros can use the current account. In fact, Italian banks allow you to build a securities portfolio by working with them. However, know that the costs are often very high; Rely on online platforms: You can find several that specialize in buying stocks that give you access to the markets. This strategy is often cheaper than the one proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

In conclusion, one last piece of advice: if you want to invest in this company you must of course believe in what it does, share its values ​​or think that the product offered has a long-lasting and rosy future. This is a company that started off with a bang, both its career and listing. But it still remains a young company, which peaked in the Covid period. For more reliable data, we will have to wait for it to settle and for this storm to pass.

If you want to invest you have to put in the field only sums that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification it’s important when you invest in stocks, a sector that has risk as a constant!

You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: yes, take risks, but with intelligence and prudence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!