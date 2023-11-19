Robot Anymal on inspection round at EWZ – News

Contents

Switzerland is considered a robot mecca. But how do companies ensure that robots are not used as weapons?

Robot Anymal reliably makes its rounds and checks whether everything in the substation of the Zurich electricity works is OK. He inspects where it can be dangerous for people – in the middle of power transformers and insulators. The four-legged, dog-like robot moves around the terrain completely autonomously.

Anymal was created by the Zurich start-up Anybotics. The ETH spin-off is growing rapidly and has 130 employees. This spring they were able to raise 50 million francs in investor money.

“Our vision is to build the employees of the future, robotic employees who can inspect large industrial plants and support people on site,” says Péter Fankhauser, managing director and co-founder of Anybotics.

Anybotics doesn’t want war robots

Robot deployments in dangerous or remote areas make sense. But how can Anybotics ensure that its robots are not used for military purposes? The use of powerful, autonomous weapon systems has become commonplace in modern warfare.

“We are strictly against it and do not undertake operations in military and armed conflict situations,” says Péter Fankhauser.

“We promise that we will not use our state-of-the-art general-purpose robots or the software we develop as weapons – and we will not support others in doing so,” it says Statement on the company website.

Fankhauser says Anybotics knows its customers very well and tracks the robots. “We could also switch these off if necessary.”

ETH’s responsibility

Switzerland is considered a world leader in the development of robotics and artificial intelligence and is also known as the Silicon Valley of robotics. Research at the universities ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne is responsible for this.

It is fundamentally impossible to prevent the technology from being used for military purposes, says Roland Siegwart, head of the Autonomous Systems Lab at ETH Zurich. The research results are published and are therefore publicly accessible.

It’s the same with all technology, says Siegwart: “It can be used for good or for bad.” But he emphasizes that some of the start-ups that emerged from ETH have strong ethical codes. The contribution of research is to intensively discuss ethical questions.

Swiss robot know-how is in demand

From 2024, the AI ​​Institute of the robotics company Boston Dynamics will create jobs in Switzerland. The company initially researched and developed for the US military. It was taken over by Hyundai two years ago.

What does the company’s presence in Switzerland mean? People at ETH are enthusiastic. “It revitalizes the ecosystem in Zurich,” says Roland Siegwart. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Nvidia and Apple, which also have a presence in Zurich, are already conducting research with ETH.

But who really benefits? AI expert and entrepreneur Pascal Kaufmann says that so far foreign companies have benefited more than Switzerland – the know-how has flowed one-way.

But in robotics and with Boston Dynamics this could change, says Kaufmann: “We are aware that our know-how is very valuable. And I think we’ll be smart enough to use that to our advantage.”

ETH technology, software and know-how result in business ideas and company foundations. Over the last 50 years, ETH students and alumni have founded 577 start-ups, which are considered so-called “ETH spin-offs”. In 2023, 37 newly founded companies would have already received this label, writes the ETH in response to a request from SRF.

