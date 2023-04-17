Robot Flexiv Rizon 4 massages with artificial intelligence

The US robot manufacturer Flexiv has developed the massage robot Rizon 4, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to imitate the Chinese massage technique Tui Na. The company writes that this could drastically reduce the costs of traditional treatments.

The robot consists of a conventional Flexiv seven-degree-of-freedom robotic arm, whose AI drives a soft, heated massager. The AI ​​has been trained in a large number of training runs to apply the correct force and movements during the massage. The robot uses a force sensor to determine how hard it needs to be pressed. However, the robot cannot reach into the tissue.

Massage for sure

Before Rizon 4 starts the Chinese deep tissue massage Tuni Na, it determines the position of the spine and the most important muscle groups of the patient. He uses computer vision methods and force sensors to determine the muscle groups with slight pressure. Thanks to the sensors, this is “absolutely safe,” says Flexiv.

For example, if a patient feels uncomfortable and moves, the robotic arm withdraws and tries a new approach.

Flexiv writes that the massage system can automatically adapt to all people with their different body shapes and sizes. The system never tires like a real masseur can and delivers consistent quality. The company now hopes that “one day” the system will be used in all clinics, spas, gyms and other healthcare facilities.

