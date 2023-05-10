Rocca interested in Inter? The president of Humanitas ponders the takeover

Rocca interested in Inter? The president of Techint and Humanitas denies the rumours

Gianfelice Rocca interested in purchasing theInter? The president of the Techint groupas well as president of theHumanitas Clinical Institute and former number of Assolombarda, denies the news circulated in these hours. The Techint group specifies in a note “that the news of an interest by Gianfelice Rocca in the ownership of the football club FC Internazionale Milano are devoid of any foundation and for this reason must be strongly denied”. Today the newspaper Il Giornale wrote that the Milanese entrepreneur would have targeted the Nerazzurri club.

Rocca, “entrepreneur accustomed to climbing”

This is how the newspaper, articulating its indiscretion, had described Rocca, a real Milanese: “An illustrious entrepreneur “accustomed” to climbing, far more arduous, in fact he participated in the expeditions to Patagonia of the Ragni di Lecco mountaineering group (of which he is an honorary member), in 2008 Brenna and Barmasse climbed the north face of Cerro Piergiorgio, in Patagonia, dedicating their feat to Agostino Rocca” .

