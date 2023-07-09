Home » Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I don’t fit into the reactions of a father”
Business

Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I don’t fit into the reactions of a father”

by admin
Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I don’t fit into the reactions of a father”

The Facci case breaks out, the Democratic Party does not want him in Rai

“I won’t go into individual cases and the reactions of a person who has an emotional relationship, he is the father of any suspect. What I can say is that Russia he is the one who for the first time proposed a demonstration by men only against violence against women, because this is not a problem only for women but also for men. This already seems like an answer to me.”

Thus the minister of the family Eugenia Rockella he answered during the meeting with Il libro possibile, a question from Sky journalist Fabio Vitale on the accusations against Leonardo La Russa and the statements of his father, president of the Senate.

The words of the minister who arrived at the literary festival, supported by Pirelli (in Polignano a mare from 5 to 8 July and in Vieste from 18 to 22), to talk about her autobiographical book A radical family, they were welcomed by some buu from the square. Some protests even reached the end of the meeting: “I am for freedom of speech, mine and that of those who protest” she commented.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Italy is the first in Europe for organic crops, but consumption is decreasing

You may also like

Premier Li Qiang Signs Order for New Regulations...

Rai schedules. Behind the scenes of the presentation...

Unicredit changes structure: Ali Khan as head of...

Powerball: $615 Million Jackpot Up for Grabs in...

Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new...

Cartabianca, Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer?

Sunshine Carbon Leads the Way to Carbon Neutrality...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

Independence from Russian gas is far from being...

The True Cost of Owning a Bugatti Chiron:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy