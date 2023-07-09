Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I don’t fit into the reactions of a father”

The Facci case breaks out, the Democratic Party does not want him in Rai

“I won’t go into individual cases and the reactions of a person who has an emotional relationship, he is the father of any suspect. What I can say is that Russia he is the one who for the first time proposed a demonstration by men only against violence against women, because this is not a problem only for women but also for men. This already seems like an answer to me.”

Thus the minister of the family Eugenia Rockella he answered during the meeting with Il libro possibile, a question from Sky journalist Fabio Vitale on the accusations against Leonardo La Russa and the statements of his father, president of the Senate.

The words of the minister who arrived at the literary festival, supported by Pirelli (in Polignano a mare from 5 to 8 July and in Vieste from 18 to 22), to talk about her autobiographical book A radical family, they were welcomed by some buu from the square. Some protests even reached the end of the meeting: “I am for freedom of speech, mine and that of those who protest” she commented.

