Roccella contested in the La Russa case. Case Let us, stop Rai? He defends himself

The Facci case breaks out, risk of stoppage from Rai top management. His rejoinder to the accusations of the Pd

“I won’t go into individual cases and the reactions of a person who has an emotional relationship, he is the father of any suspect. What I can say is that Russia he is the one who for the first time proposed a demonstration by men only against violence against women, because this is not a problem only for women but also for men. This already seems like an answer to me.”

Thus the minister of the family Eugenia Rockella he answered during the meeting with Il libro possibile, a question from Sky journalist Fabio Vitale on the accusations against Leonardo La Russa and the statements of his father, president of the Senate.

The words of the minister who arrived at the literary festival, supported by Pirelli (in Polignano a mare from 5 to 8 July and in Vieste from 18 to 22), to talk about her autobiographical book A radical family, they were welcomed by some buu from the square. Some protests even reached the end of the meeting: “I am for freedom of speech, mine and that of those who protest” she commented.

THE FILIPPO FACCI CASE WILL BREAK OUT, RISK OF STOP FROM THE RAI TOP MANAGEMENT

Rai would be about to stop the streak of Philip Faci, columnist for Libero. Facci is present in the next Rai schedule with a program by him, a strip on Rai 2, called “I Facci del giorno”, but an article by Facci, on the case of his son La Russa, would be about to blow everything up. The Pd, Fnsi, Usigrai, have been hurling themselves against Facci since this morning, responsible, in the opinion of the Democratic Party, for positions that go far beyond the “ironic and irreverent” tone.

Protests were raised by a passage of the article deemed offensive to the girl who denounced the son of the president of the Senate. This is the passage: “A 22-year-old girl was undoubtedly high on cocaine before she was even high by Leonardo.” The Rai top management is thinking in these hours.

