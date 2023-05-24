Rocco Basilico remembers Del Vecchio: “I lived on the shoulders of a giant”

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the memory and the message of good wishes from the eighth heir of the founder of Luxottica

“I lived on the shoulders of a giant. Remembering a great man who lives in my heart. Your teachings guide my path. Happy birthday, Leonard.” This is the greeting message from Rocco Basil a Leonardo Del Vecchiothe Milanese entrepreneur and founder of Luxottica who passed away in June 2022 at the age of 87.

In the post published on Instagram, Basil choose three photos to accompany the sweet message. The first portrays him still small, on the entrepreneur’s shoulders while they smile playfully at the camera. In the second, Basilico is portrayed together with Del Vecchio several years later. In the third, the most recent in chronological order, a key moment in the history of EssilorLuxottica in recent years: the collaboration with Facebook (and Mark Zucherberg, portrayed in the shot together with Del Vecchio and Basilico) for the production of smart-glasses Ray-Ban Stories.

The anecdote of the Ray-Ban Stories

But it is thanks to Rocco Basil if today the world knows i Ray-Ban Stories. As he told the Courier, it all started with an email: “I wrote to Mark (Zuckerberg, ed), introducing myself. He replied very quickly, after a couple of days. In Italy I would have said it was a bit slow, but considering he is the founder of Facebook…”.

But the real turning point was the meeting between the teams of the two companies, he said Basil. “We spent several days together, as if it were a workshop, and we decided about 90% of what the product would be like. We were very firm on some things: we didn’t want to compromise the style and design of an iconic model like the Wayfarer and at the same time make something you can wear for several hours. We approached the project in a very serious way and managed to connect the two founders”.

Who is Rocco Basilico?

Joined the company in 2013, Basil since then he has had various experiences, until becoming managing director of in 2016 Oliver Peoplesa brand born in 1987 in California and acquired by Luxottica in 2007. Among his most recent projects, in addition to the partnership with Facebook for the creation of smart glasses, a collaboration with Brunello Cucinelli for Oliver Peoples. Since 2020 he has been chief wearable officer of Luxottica.

Rocco Basilico is one of the eight heirs of Leonardo Del Vecchio: together with Claudio, Marisa and Paola Del Vecchio (the children of his first wife Luciana Nervo), Leonardo Maria (the only child of Nicoletta and Del Vecchio), and Luca and Clemente (had by his partner Sabina Grossi) and Nicoletta, the second and fourth wife, as well as Basilico’s mother). After Del Vecchio’s death, he entered the capital of the Luxembourg safe Delfin with 12.5% ​​of the share capital of Essilux, received by surprise on the basis of the will of the founder of the group.

