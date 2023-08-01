Home » Roche heiress Maja Hoffmann becomes President of Locarno
Roche heiress Maja Hoffmann becomes President of Locarno

Roche heiress Maja Hoffmann becomes President of Locarno

A turning point: Roche heiress and patron Maja Hoffmann becomes the new President of the Locarno Film Festival

After 23 years, Marco Solari is stepping down as President of Switzerland’s most important film festival. He hands over to Maja Hoffmann. A choice that heralds the end of an era.

From 2024 she will be responsible for the Locarno Film Festival as President: Maja Hoffmann.

In the run-up to the event, no one really expected it: Art patron and Roche heiress Maja Hoffmann is to succeed Marco Solari and take over the presidency of the Locarno Film Festival. The board of directors of the most important Swiss film festival decided on Monday.

