Rocket Internet CEO Soheil Mirpour founds AI startup

After three years at the helm of Rocket Internet, Soheil Mirpour has left the investor. Meanwhile, he is pitching the idea for his own startup to investors.

Soheil Mirpour started his career at Rocket Internet in 2014, then moved to Morgan Stanley and KKR before coming back in 2017. Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet is out of breath – and has been for a long time. Numerous top managers have left the venture capital provider in the past two years, projects were canceled after a few months, the in-house investment vehicle Global Founders Capital (GFC) terminated part of its team and financing was paused for months, as reported by Gründerszene. And now boss Oliver Samwer is also losing an important personality: Soheil Mirpour.

The 33-year-old assumed responsibility for GFC in 2017 and was appointed to the Rocket Internet board of directors three years later. Together with CEO Samwer, Mirpour was at the helm of what was once a publicly traded company. While the spotlight was always on Samwer, Mirpour was always in the background. He is said to have once said that he is not immediately recognized in the start-up scene, which is why he often goes to events. Like Fintech Magazine Finance Forward reported, the former investment banker now dares to join the founders himself.

Music and Artificial Intelligence

Insiders confirm the step towards the start-up scene. Although the German-Iranian has not yet updated his Linkedin profile, Rocket Internet no longer lists Mirpour on its website. According to a website archive, the Rocket Manager has not appeared in the overview since March. Management is made up of CEO Samwer and CFO Arnd Lodowicks.

Not much is publicly known about Mirpour’s venture. There is no entry in the commercial register so far. Industry circles only say that the business model is about artificial intelligence for music. Finance Forward writes the same thing. According to the magazine, the seed VCs Cherry Ventures from Berlin and Speedinvest from Vienna have pledged investments. When asked by the start-up scene, Cherry Ventures did not want to comment on a possible investment. Mirpour and Speedinvest did not respond to a request.

Especially since the hype surrounding ChatGPT, the topic of artificial intelligence is the buzzword of the hour. Investors are increasingly relying on business models that deal with the technology. Since Mirpour himself has been on the side of the investors for years, raising venture capital shouldn’t be a problem for him.