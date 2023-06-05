Rocket Internet: Will Oliver Samwer’s VC be conservative?

Various changes indicate that Rocket Internet will be realigned. The VC is moving away from founding fast-growing startups.

Rocket Internet has long been considered Europe’s most aggressive VC. Above all, CEO and co-founder Oliver Samwer had massively driven the company’s success by sometimes supporting startups such as Hellofresh or Zalando, which later went public with valuations worth billions.

Currently Samwer seems to have become much more cautious. How Financial Times reports, he is rebuilding Rocket Internet “quietly and secretly into a conservative investment house”. The British daily based this thesis on, among other things, company documents and reports from “several people with knowledge of the company as well as other investors and executives,” it says.

Numerous changes point to a change in strategy at Rocket Internet

First of all, the company has reduced its workforce in recent years and massively scaled back its venture business. Gründerszene reported on this at the end of 2022. Nevertheless, experts have so far assumed that the VC’s focus will continue to be on startup investments. But that could have changed.

Oliver Samwer recently bought the shares in the company from his brother Alexander, reports the Financial Times. People close to the CEO report that he wants to steer the company in a new direction – namely away from what Rocket once did: the founding of fast-growing startups.

Instead, Rocket is now increasingly focused on the area of ​​capital management, including debt financing. To this end, the VC founded Global Growth Capital in 2016. With its two funds of 200 million euros and 300 million euros respectively, the company was an important profit maker, the Financial Times quoted as “people familiar with the matter”. In addition, Rocket has built up an extensive public stock portfolio, the report says.

To this end, Rocket Internet has, among other things, expanded its stake in large technology companies such as Amazon and Alibaba – but has largely withdrawn from new deals with startups and also reduced venture capital activities.

“Personal changes” at the CEO

Overall, however, the company recorded a positive balance sheet in 2021: In its most recent annual report for Rocket Internet, it announced that the company had overcome a loss and generated a net profit of 134 million euros.

People close to Samwer told the Financial Times the changes were in response to the global tech downturn. Accordingly, Samwer is concerned that the downturn could continue. That’s why he urges companies in Rocket’s portfolio to hold cash reserves, sometimes for years, far beyond the two-year consensus common to other VCs.

Rocket’s change of strategy could also be related to the CEO’s personal changes, as the “Financial Times” claims to have learned from people around him. “He just turned 50. He has a lot of money,” said a former manager. “He wants to spend time with his family, ski and kitesurf in Alaska.”