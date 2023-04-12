Israel felt surrounded as the Easter holidays began. Rockets from Gaza, southern Lebanon and Syrianot counting the clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques/Temple Mount, have heightened concerns on the security front in a society, the Israeli one, already torn apart by the rupture over the disputed justice reform put in the freezer, for now, by Netanyahu.

Rockets from Lebanon on Passover day

What was most worrying was the opening of the Lebanon front, because it reopens a scenario that had been dormant since 2006. At least 34 rockets were fired on April 5 (the Jewish Passover began on the evening of that day), from southern Lebanon to the north of Galilee. Of these, 25 were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket system; 5 went down in Israel doing some damage and injuring two people. According to Israeli sources, Hezbollah would not be behind the launchesthe Lebanese pro-Iranian movement, but Palestinian terrorist groups stationed in the country of the cedars which, however, had the backing of the “party of God” to carry out the attack.

Sources from the same Islamic party have let Al-Arabya know that they are not responsible for the launches, even though it has stated that it will support “all the measures” that Palestinian groups could take against Israel after the clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The situation on the northern Israeli border is causing concern, so much so that the government immediately convened the security cabinet. The United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the rocket attacks on northern Israel in early April were “extremely serious”. As the days went by, the scenario became clearer to analysts. Lebanon as a country has little to do with the whole questionalthough still formally at war with Israel, hosts one of the greatest enemies of the Jewish state, that “party of God” which wants the annihilation of Israel.

The hand of Tehran

Jerusalem’s aviation has made its voice heard in the south of the country, so much so that Beirut has complained to the United Nations Security Council. Above all, the south of the country welcomes many Palestinian groups, ready to give their lives to annihilate Israel. According to several analysts, Iran is behind what is happening. Tehran would lead the game and the work against Israel anywhere: in Lebanon, in Iraq, in Gaza and in the West Bank.

In the last year there have been significant changes in the general situation and the players have changed. The United States is increasingly concentrated in the Pacific area and then of course also on the question of Russia’s war on the Ukraine. Instead, a Russian-Iranian bloc is gaining ground in the Middle East backed by China with some help from North Korea and this is further strengthening Iran by making it more and more aggressive. Even the Russians are now increasingly dependent on Iran and this gives Tehran a lot of leeway. There is also a strengthening of Sunni friendship with the Assad regime. For Israel, these changes are bad news also because The USA and Russia are no longer stabilizing factors in the area. Israel has always been against an Iranian nuclear deal, which has come back into vogue under the Biden administration. Even if this has actually abandoned the Middle East to focus attention elsewhere.

Even behind what goes on in West Bank oa Gerusalemme isthere would be Iran investing a lot of money, giving to the Palestinians know-how and means. Hamas is an Iranian creature, it receives money from Tehran, it is completely dependent on this funding as well as Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah. Without Iran, Hamas would not have had the strength to do anything; it is no coincidence that there are many meetings of Hamas leaders with Iranian leaders, with Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah, the last one a few nights ago in Lebanon.

After all, the Palestinian presence in Lebanon is historic and numerous even if the Palestinian diaspora has no right in the land of cedars. According to estimates, there are around 200,000 Palestinians, descendants of those who fled from Israel during the 1948 war, who currently live in Lebanon and are considered refugees, a number well below the 400,000 refugees registered by UNRWA. This is because many have fled abroad, especially after the massacres of Sabra and Shatila forty-one years ago.

The Palestinian diaspora in Lebanon

In Lebanon, Palestinians are relegated to refugee camps, which have become veritable ghetto cities. They are not well regarded by the population also for having supported the Druze and Muslim component during the civil war, so they remain relegated to 12 camps which cannot even expand. They survive by collecting small rents and are offered part of the basic services by UNRWA, the United Nations agency that takes care of Palestinian refugees at home and abroad. Several Palestinians residing in Lebanon have also reportedly agreed to go and fight for Russia in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine in exchange for around $350 a month. These would mostly be people born after 1969, since those born after this moment on do not have adequate personal registration with the Lebanese authorities, and therefore it is easier for them to travel to participate in the conflict as mercenaries.

Most of the Palestinians deployed on the frontline in Ukraine would come from Ein Al-Khalwathe largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, located south of the city of Sidon and almost all would be members of the political movement Fatahled by Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. To a lesser extent, there are also belonging to other organizations such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. In exchange for participating in the war, they would receive a monthly salary from Russia and further compensation for their families. The recruitment would be done in coordination with the Lebanese-based and Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization.

According to information from Lebanon, Hezbollah is also actively enlisting young supporters, including those skilled in using drones and individuals experienced in guerrilla warfare in urban areas, also to assist the Russians in the war in Ukraine. The Palestinian National Authority is one of the few institutional representatives that has not criticized and indeed openly supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow also has strong ties to both Syria and Iran.