Profit of industrial enterprises in November: Profit continues to grow negatively

In November, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by -8.9% year-on-year, the previous value was -8.6%, and the cumulative growth rate from January to November was -3.6%. In terms of inventory, as of November, the inventory was 11.4% year-on-year, the previous value was 12.6%, and the growth rate of inventory has been declining for seven consecutive months.

In terms of volume, price, and profit margin, the volume fell and the price was flat. Profit margins fell back. Year-on-year PPI was -1.3% in November and -1.3% in October. The growth rate of industrial added value in November was 2.2%, and it was 5.0% in October; on the income side, the growth rate in November was -0.91%, and the previous value was 2.69%. In terms of profit margin, it was 6.09% in November, lower than 6.31% in October and lower than 6.62% in November last year. The low profit margin is mainly due to the high cost. The cost-to-income ratio reached 84.46% in November, 83.9% in November 2021, and 83.3% in November 2020.

Comments in November: ROE depends on the industry, where are they?

(1) Looking at ROE, where are they located?

How to calculate ROE? Divide the sum of trailing twelve month profits by beginning owner’s equity.

Where are the various industries? The first category is at a ten-year high, with quantiles above 50%. There are five major industries: coal, oil and gas, non-ferrous processing, chemical industry, and wine and beverages. In addition to wine and beverages, the other four industries are related to the high prices of global resources in the past two years.

The second category is at a ten-year low, with quantiles below 20%. There are electric heating, black processing, non-metal products, chemical fiber, rubber and plastics, transportation equipment, instruments and meters, electronic equipment, automobiles, furniture, agricultural and sideline foods, food processing, textile industry, textile and clothing, leather shoes, paper products, etc. industry. It reflects that under the background of sluggish real estate and consumption, the performance of related industries is under pressure. Typical products such as black processing and non-metal products, affected by the downturn in real estate investment, ROE has dropped to the lowest position in ten years.

The third category is in the middle. The quantiles are between 20%-50%. There are fuel processing, general equipment, special equipment, metal products, electrical machinery, entertainment products, and medicine. Mostly in the equipment manufacturing industry. It is related to factors such as manufacturing investment, new energy investment, and high expenditure related to epidemic prevention this year.

(2) What should the investment focus on?

One is the industry with a very high ROE position, so as to obtain its immediate high return. Typical is coal this year.

The second is the industry with extremely low ROE, and pay attention to the fundamental changes of the industry. Typical are non-metallic mineral products and ferrous metal smelting and processing. At present, ROE is at the lowest position in the past ten years (including before the supply-side reform). Once the downstream economy picks up, ROE may also have a greater rebound elasticity.

The third is the industries whose ROE is in the middle position, and pay more attention to their current economic direction. At present, the ROE of many industries is still in the downward period, and the downside risks still need to be guarded against. At present, the ROE continues to rise, including electric heating, special equipment, electrical machinery, etc., which represent the current booming industries. Regarding electrical machinery, for a detailed analysis, see “[Hua Chuang Macro]Who is the King of the Manufacturing Industry? ——October Industrial Enterprise Profit Review”.

Risk warning: The policy of stabilizing growth exceeded expectations. Overseas monetary policy has tightened more than expected. Geopolitical conflict intensifies.