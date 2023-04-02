ROG handheld official announcement: equipped with AMD’s fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

Although the official announcement was made on April Fool’s Day on April 1, it has been confirmed by many parties that ASUS ROG handheld Ally is indeed true.

Like the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally is also powered by a custom AMD APU processor, but Asus stresses it’s the fastest of its kind.

Other features include running Windows 11 operating system, supporting 1080P games, dual cooling fan design, providing left and right joysticks, etc. ROG also revealed,The handheld can be connected to the built-in RTX 4090 mobile version of the XG Mobile graphics dock to amplify performance.

Games such as Moving Out, High On Life, and WRC Generations (World Rally Championship) also appeared in the trailer.

Plus, Best Buy has started accepting appointments for this unit.