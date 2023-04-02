Home Business ROG handheld official announcement: Equipped with AMD’s fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card
Business

ROG handheld official announcement: Equipped with AMD’s fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

by admin
ROG handheld official announcement: Equipped with AMD’s fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

ROG handheld official announcement: equipped with AMD’s fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

2023-04-02 19:26:54 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Although the official announcement was made on April Fool’s Day on April 1, it has been confirmed by many parties that ASUS ROG handheld Ally is indeed true.

Like the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally is also powered by a custom AMD APU processor, but Asus stresses it’s the fastest of its kind.

ROG handheld official announcement: equipped with AMD's fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

Other features include running Windows 11 operating system, supporting 1080P games, dual cooling fan design, providing left and right joysticks, etc. ROG also revealed,The handheld can be connected to the built-in RTX 4090 mobile version of the XG Mobile graphics dock to amplify performance.

Games such as Moving Out, High On Life, and WRC Generations (World Rally Championship) also appeared in the trailer.

Plus, Best Buy has started accepting appointments for this unit.

ROG handheld official announcement: equipped with AMD's fastest APU processor, scalable RTX 4090 graphics card

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  The three-year action of state-owned enterprise reform shows that China Mobile's progress has reached 93% | State-owned enterprise reform | 5G_Sina Technology_Sina Network

You may also like

As if the banking crisis had never happened

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Austria lacks macroeconomic distribution policy – A&W Blog

Where Putin also failed – the failed modernization

German companies’ investment in China hits record high

Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

Cohesion fund, De Luca: «The department has undertaken...

Salary: 100,000 euros income? How to reach the...

Ukraine: Rebuilding in the midst of war |...

ALD Automotive Italia, the advantages of long-term rental

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy