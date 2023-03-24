Scandal with the online medium “Republic”: Roger de Weck, a member of the board of directors who was brought in only last year, is already gone The online magazine slides into the next crisis: the board of directors and the editor-in-chief are deserted.

Had a short guest appearance with the “Republic”: Roger de Weck. Bild: Keystone

Then there were only two. Roger de Weck has given his resignation from the board of directors of the Republic AG with immediate effect. The IT entrepreneur Sylvie Reinhard and the controversial start-up entrepreneur Alfonso (von) Wunschheim remain for the time being. The online magazine “Republik” does not rest. And this in a delicate phase of their construction process.