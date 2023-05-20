Home » Roger Schawinski has written a book about the MeToo scandal
Roger Schawinski has written a book about the MeToo scandal

Roger Schawinski is a diligent book writer. Now there is a new one: on the MeToo affair at “Magazine”, which has shaken up the local media houses.

Media man and writer: Roger Schawinski.

In 1975 Roger Schawinski’s first book was published. The title: «Kassensturz». This “little book”, according to the author with unusual goodwill, is only possible thanks to the approval of the SRG. Then he basically became: «A book that concerns us all». The media pioneer has retained this credo. In the past 48 years, Schawinski has not only founded three radio stations and two TV stations, but has also written 12 non-fiction books. He even surpasses the number of novels written by his idol Frisch. After his death, Schawinski lived for a few years in his last apartment near Zurich’s Stadelhofen train station.

Schawinski wrote about world conspirators, narcissists, stock market addicts, centenarians, residential poison, private radio and TV stations, the SRG and again and again about Roger Schawinski. His latest work is called “Anuschka und Finn”, perhaps his most radical and therefore most interesting book. It deals with the MeToo affair at “Magazine”, which, after Anuschka Roshani’s allegations in “Spiegel” three months ago against her ex-boss Finn Canonica, expanded into a veritable conflagration and also spilled over to other media houses. Instead of Homo Faber, Hetero Faber.

Right in the middle – as an observing actor – Schawinski himself. Friedrich Dürrenmatt wrote in his last letter to Frisch that the latter made his case into the world and the world into his case. This also applies to Schawinski. In contrast to Frisch, however, he is not “quieter”, but much louder. Almost literature in real time, but without pseudonyms.

