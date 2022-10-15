“All countries will have problems in the process of development, but China will be the most successful. China has population, education, and everything. But I can’t see other countries outside China becoming the most successful development. country’s possibilities.”

Recently, Jim Rogers, a former partner of the “Quantum Fund”, said in an interview with The Paper that in the past 40 years, no country has developed as fast, strong and stable as China. Every country will have problems in the process of development, but China will be the most successful. China has population, education, and all the conditions. But I can’t see other countries outside China that have become the most successful countries. possibility.”

Rogers once participated in the creation of the “Quantum Fund”, which is famous for investing in commodity futures. And his connection with China is very deep.

China will become the most successful country in the 21st century

Since opening an account on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to invest in B shares during his second global investment trip in 1999, Rogers has been investing in China for more than 20 years and has visited China many times in the past ten years.

“When I first came to China in 1984, I learned that Chinese people are smart, hard-working, enterprising and thrifty,” Rogers said in the conversation. “I traveled in China for a while in the 1980s, and I realized China will become the next world power, they will rise again, they will become powerful, and I have been optimistic about China‘s development since then. Of course, nothing will develop in a straight line, and there will always be in the process of development. encountered all kinds of problems.”

In Rogers’ impression, the Chinese work hard, invest for the future, and save a lot of money. And they have brains, they educate their children and educate each other. “In my opinion, China will become the most successful country in the 21st century. China has a large population, has savings and investment, focuses on education, and has a sufficient budget.” Rogers emphasized that China is rising again and will become the next world power. , “I can’t see the possibility of other countries other than China becoming the most successful country for the time being.”

Rogers has also mentioned more than once that he will leave his Chinese stocks to his children. In this interview with The Paper, he mentioned again that his children will own a lot of Chinese stocks, “My idea is 50 years. One day they’ll look at the stock market and say, ‘Look at these Chinese stocks! He (referring to Rogers) is so smart! We’re rich!'”

“There is a word in Chinese that is ‘crisis’, and ‘crisis’ means the coexistence of risks and opportunities. When I saw a crisis and saw a risk, I began to think about whether I could find an opportunity in it.” When talking about the logic of holding shares, Rogers pointed out that China‘s tourism, transportation, aviation, agriculture and entertainment industries will have good opportunities.

Rogers specifically mentioned that he holds Chinese wine stocks, “Most foreigners didn’t drink wine at first, but they are gradually starting to drink it now. This phenomenon not only occurs in the United States, but also in many countries, so I hold Chinese wine stocks.”

China will become a technology leader in the future

At present, China‘s economy has shifted from a stage of high-speed growth to a stage of high-quality development, and is in a period of transforming its development mode, optimizing its economic structure, and transforming its growth drivers. In this process, China‘s economic development is facing new challenges and opportunities to accelerate technological development and promote industrial optimization and upgrading.

Rogers believes that in the future China will become a technological leader because China has trained many engineers, some of whom will become very great and successful engineers.

Speaking of Sino-US relations, Rogers described it as “unstable.” He believes that trade frictions must be limited, which is not good for either country, but it is bound to happen. Trade friction will make things worse. The more trouble the country gets, the worse it gets.

Rogers said that when the United States began to impose tariffs and restrictions on China, China also had to act. These two countries are the world‘s largest trading nations, and when they start to have problems, others will too. “If the Chinese economy slows down, the U.S. economy slows down too, which leads to a slowdown in Japan, Germany, the whole world. When things go wrong in the big economies, everyone is affected.”

In Rogers’ view, the next time economic problems arise, it will be the worst of his life. “There is staggering debt all over the world. If we have another economic problem, it will be the worst globally in decades.”

When it comes to investment advice, Rogers said that you should invest in what you know, don’t blindly listen to other people’s opinions, and don’t blindly follow the Internet or TV. Also, be careful with your investments and don’t worry about being too conservative in order to be successful. “Things are going to get more and more complicated in the future, so you have to have knowledge, you have to understand what’s going on in the world.”

Source of this article: The Paper, original title: “Rogers: China will become the most successful country in the 21st century, leaving a lot of Chinese stocks for children”

