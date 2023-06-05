Home » Roland Garros, Oceane Dodin: French Camila Giorgi between thongs and bikinis
Roland Garros, Oceane Dodin: French Camila Giorgi between thongs and bikinis

by admin
Roland Garros, Oceane Dodin: French Camila Giorgi between thongs and bikinis

Oceane Dodin principessa del Roland Garros and social star (Instagram oceane_dodin)

Ocean Dodin, Camila Giorgi of France enchants Roland Garros 2023

Due turn: Ocean Dodin at Roland Garros won the French derby against Séléna Janicijevicbut facing the rock represented by the Tunisian fort Our Jabeur (seeded number 7 of the tournament) had no escape: 6/2, 6/3 and goodbye to the Grand Slam on clay. However, her best result equaled by her, the first time on her in 2017 (second round in her career also twice at the Australian Open and at the US Open).

For the 26-year-old French anyway the top 100 of the WTA world rankings is approaching (she who reached 46th place in her career), but above all she conquers a very strong popularity among the public. The sex appeal of has not escaped the fans Oceane Dodin: a Camila Giorgi in French version (the 31-year-old Italian, in addition to her beauty, however, also boasts decidedly better results: first of all the WTA 1000 victory in Montreal in 2021 and a best ranking that almost reached the top-20).

Oceane Dodin, the tennis player wins on social media in thong and photos … from the Grand Slam

Between thongs and photos in bikini, Ocean Dodin knows how to charm the fans. On the court, his results were mixed, but he plays aggressive tennis (with a good serve) that catches the fan’s eye on grace days.

