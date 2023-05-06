Home » “Role of central banks needs to be redefined” | Podcast Economics | DW
Business

“Role of central banks needs to be redefined” | Podcast Economics | DW

by admin
“Role of central banks needs to be redefined” | Podcast Economics | DW

Another exciting week on the financial markets is coming to an end – and one has to state: The banking crisis that is just spilling over the Atlantic and has also hit Switzerland – it is by no means over yet. We talk to Gunther Schnabl, Professor of Economic Policy and International Economic Relations at the University of Leipzig, where he also heads the Institute for Economic Policy, to find out what all this has to do with inflation and the role of central banks – and what that means for savers and consumers directs.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technique: Gerd Georgii

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify

See also  Tanzania: agreement signed to exploit potential rare earths

You may also like

Fishing, Coldiretti against the new EU rules: “3,000...

Work Decree, Italians with the government. Schlein’s Democratic...

Ten years ago – The NSU trial begins...

Stellantis and the Forgotten Campus; the talent factory...

Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway quintuples profit

AMG Stories is the first docuseries dedicated to...

Novelty – News: Hyundai continues to make its...

Warner Bros.: Big loss in the quarter even...

Bernard Arnault: This is how his children compete...

The Net has fun with Meloni’s video. Hilarious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy