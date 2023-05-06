“Role of central banks needs to be redefined” | Podcast Economics | DW

Another exciting week on the financial markets is coming to an end – and one has to state: The banking crisis that is just spilling over the Atlantic and has also hit Switzerland – it is by no means over yet. We talk to Gunther Schnabl, Professor of Economic Policy and International Economic Relations at the University of Leipzig, where he also heads the Institute for Economic Policy, to find out what all this has to do with inflation and the role of central banks – and what that means for savers and consumers directs.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technique: Gerd Georgii

