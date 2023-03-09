The pre-owned luxury watch industry has largely outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of returns over the past five years. And according to forecasts, the industry will continue to grow.

The prices of watches Rolex, patek philippe e Audemars Piguet they appreciated on average by 20% per year since mid-2018, outperforming the index S&P 500, thanks to the constant growth of the values ​​of watches by used luxuryaccording to a report by Boston Consulting Group.

By comparison the benchmark stock index the S&P 500 has recorded average annual returns dell’8% in the time frame from August 2018 a January 2023while a basket of pre-owned watch models from top Swiss brands has more than doubled, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group and the pre-owned luxury watch retailer, WatchBox.

This is despite the prices of some used models, including Rolex Daytona, Patek Nautilus e AP Royal Oakshave fallen by as much as a third since the market peak reached in first quarter of 2022.

The prices of a basket of luxury watches including FP Journe, H. Moser & Cie e By Bethunethe latter a small Swiss manufacturer owned by WatchBox, had a return of 15% during the same period.

The BCG report presents the used luxury watches come asset class alternativa ad stocks, bonds, art and wine.

Over a long period of time, stocks have outperformed watches as an investment type. The S&P 500 has had a compound annual growth rate 12% between 2012 and 2022, while Rolex, Patek and AP watches have registered an average return of 7%.

The boom of the used watch market in 2022: Rolex, Patek Philippe and AP at the top

The boom in second-hand watch prices accelerated during the pandemic period as consumers, especially Millennial and the Gen Zstrapped for cash and stuck at home, have discovered an expensive new hobby – collecting Swiss watches.

“Value and transparency are the drivers of the second hand market and this has been the driver of liquidity,” he said in an interview. Sarah Willersdorfpartner di BCG a New York.

More than 60% of transactions occurred online compared to 15% of new purchases. While men still make up the majority of buyers, the number of female and youth collectors is growing rapidly, he added.

Philadelphia-based WatchBox is one of the largest pre-owned luxury watch retailers in the world, operating in the United States, Switzerland and Hong Kong and has high-profile backers including the NBA legend Michael Jordan and the activist investor Bill Ackman.

The secondary market for luxury watches has grown to 24 billion dollars in 2022 compared to the primary market it was worth 55 billion dollars.

The pre-owned luxury watch market will overtake the primary market

According to BCG forecasts, the used luxury watch market will grow by 9% per year until you reach i 35 billion dollars by 2026thanks to the increase in prices and the growth of collectors.

While according to the estimates of LuxeConsultan independent Swiss consultancy, sales of pre-owned luxury watches will overtake the primary market by 2033with an increase in sales of up to 85 billion dollars.

Often dubbed the “grey market,” the pre-owned luxury watch market was boosted in December when Swiss watch giant Rolex said it would begin authenticating pre-owned watches for resale through its network of authorized dealers.