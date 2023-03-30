Rolex

Rolex has quietly discontinued one of its watches, the magnetic field resistant Milgauss. The model is especially popular among divers, pilots and sailors. The step was quickly noticed by collectors and promptly sparked great interest in the model. Paul Altieri, CEO of Bob’s Watches, told Business Insider that he’s waiting to sell the watch until prices stabilize.

Monday’s unveiling of new Rolex watches for 2023 coincided with another event: the quiet cessation of one of the Swiss brand’s lesser-known models, the magnetic-resistant Milgauss.

All eyes were on the 60th anniversary of the Cosmograph Daytona watches, a brand new 1908 and an emoji-faced Day-Date. Meanwhile, the company removed all Milgauss related pages from its website.

Apparently, collectors quickly noticed this. On Monday there was a massive spike in Google searches for the Swiss watch, followed by increased interest in “Milgauss“. Introduced in 1953, the Milgauss was one of Rolex’s specialty watches for people with professions such as pilots, sailors, divers and other explorers.

The Milgauss was also the watch for scientists and engineers. Because unlike normal wristwatches, the Milgauss timekeeping was not disturbed by the magnetic interference of laboratory equipment. The original version was worn by the scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, in Geneva, at least according to Rolex itself.

The History of the Clock

Despite this pedigree, sales were relatively low. “The watch has always been controversial since it first came out in the ’50s,” Paul Altieri, CEO of leading Rolex retailer Bob’s Watches, told Business Insider. “It was very large for its time, thick on the wrist, while watches were much smaller in those days.”

That’s not to say the Milgauss didn’t have a following: actor and self-confessed nerd Jeff Goldblum wore a tailored, blacked-out version in Jurassic World: Dominion. Actress Jennifer Aniston and rock star Anthony Kiedis have flaunted their specimens at public appearances over the years.

An update of the original design in 2007 brought a distinctive turquoise dial. It also features an orange lightning bolt second hand and a green sapphire crystal – an industry first, according to Rolex.

The Milgauss has been largely overlooked in the secondary market and is one of the only stainless steel Rolex models trading below retail, according to a price analysis by WatchCharts. It even ranks last among the 16 Rolex models listed on the website.

A Milgauss with the lightning bolt as the seconds hand. Rolex

At the same time, their cult status has largely saved them from the dramatic ups and downs. That’s what more popular models, like the Daytona and Submariner, have been through in the past two years.

Prices rose on the gray market

Some resellers are trying to capitalize on the surge in popularity: a significant number of dealer listings on Chrono24 are currently well over $13,000. – compared to a retail price of 9300 dollars (8563 euros).

“What usually happens is that right after a model is phased out, the price will skyrocket and we don’t know where it’s going to level off. It may take a day or two for it to stabilize again,” says Altieri. “We like to sell watches that are on the market, even if the price falls. We don’t think that will be the case – we think it will go up.”

Of course, Rolex could revive the Milgauss in a few years, but until then, scientists will have to settle for a used model.

