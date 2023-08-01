Home » Rolex, the new boutique with Rocca. The combination of luxury lands in Porto Cervo
Rolex, the new boutique with Rocca. The combination of luxury lands in Porto Cervo

by admin
LThe exclusive brand of Rolex meets that of Roccathe well-known chain of luxury watches and jewels of the Damiani group e lands on the Costa Smeralda, in the renowned Piazzetta Centrale of Porto Cervo, an iconic destination for international high spending tourism.

The new boutique inaugurated in the north of the island is spread over one surface of 50 square meters of pure design which offers the customer a shopping experience based on the founding values ​​of luxury brand: sobriety and refinement.

The furniture with rounded shapes gives the suggestion of boat furniture to replicate the atmosphere of marine environments. As it reports Business Peoplein fact, in the first roomthe classic set-up of one of the windows gives way to one shield made with wooden slats so that the light can filter through the only external elevation without a porch.

