Rolf Dörig on the guest list: guilds celebrate with racism

Secret video shows the guilds’ racism show – and Swiss Life President Rolf Dörig was on the guest list

A film recording shows questionable performances at a Sechseläuten event. Representatives of Zurich’s business elite were also invited. But after laughing in private, they are now silent – with a simple reason.

Rolf Dörig is the president of the Swiss Life insurance group. He is a new party member of the SVP and left the FDP for it.

Image: Simon Tanner / NZZ

You know: Here we are among ourselves. Here, in the expensive Restaurant Terrasse at Zurich’s Bellevue, where the local socialite usually dine and drink in order to see and be seen. On this occasion, however, the public should remain outside. Only members of the guild, their wives and invited guests are admitted to the “Ball bei Böögg”. This is organized by representatives of various guilds. Dress code: Guild clothing.

