Roll up your sleeves and work hard to get off to a good start丨The added value of the province’s designated industries in the first two months increased by 6.2% year-on-year

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sang Lei)The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology that from January to February, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 6.2% year-on-year, 3.8 percentage points higher than the national rate, and the growth rate ranked 12th in the country, the best level in the same period in recent years. Among them, the high-tech manufacturing industry grew by 36.9%, 36.4 percentage points higher than the national level.

From a regional perspective, among the 13 cities (prefectures) in the province, 6 cities have achieved double-digit growth rates, namely Jixi 31.1%, Hegang 31%, Qiqihar 14%, Jiamusi 11.9%, and Qitaihe 11.9%. , Suihua 11.2%. In terms of industries, among the top 10 industries in the province, 4 industries achieved rapid growth, with growth rates of 42.3% for medicine, 9.6% for food, 5.4% for energy and 15.8% for other industries dominated by tobacco.

Since the beginning of the year, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have continued to promote industrial revitalization, timely introduced policy measures to boost the economy, implemented strategies to expand domestic demand, increased project investment, vigorously launched investment promotion, strengthened contracting and scheduling services, and other key work measures have achieved positive results. Market consumption and enterprise production gradually resumed, and the province’s industrial economy picked up at a faster pace.