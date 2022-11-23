Listen to the audio version of the article

Rolls-Royce Specter and Mini Aceman the twins are different, but not too much. Both have British DNA even if the production of the new Mini will be moved from 2024 to China. Their genesis has many points in common. If, in fact, for the luxurious Specter it is an absolute debut among the EVs, the Aceman drastically breaks with the past both in terms of style and technology. Details such as the LED lights that reproduce different light shapes that can be selected according to your preference from the multimedia system on the Aceman, go hand in hand with the Starlight Doors with 5,876 light points and the illuminated section of the front passenger dashboard, where the Specter logo is embellished with 4,796 bright stars. If then the design of the Specter has remained faithful to the classic proportions and the electric mode has been developed to offer superior comfort if possible compared to current petrol models. There is no shortage of unique details: the doors, in fact, are against the wind, the imposing bonnet and taut lines are a reference to current models, but there are also new solutions such as the split and darkened light clusters and the grille, larger than in the past and equipped with rounded profiles and LED lighting.

Even the famous Spirit of Ecstasy has been redesigned to improve aerodynamic efficiency, so as to achieve a Cx of 0.25 despite its impressive size. The change of pace, then, of the Aceman is felt more inside: the inspiration comes from the past and from Alec Issigonis’ first Mini, so much so that the car of the time with simple and essential solutions was taken as an example in favor of a purely digital interaction eliminating almost all of the physical commands. And then on the Aceman the complete revision of the passenger compartment went through the search for new materials and finishes: the minimalist design of the door panels is combined with textured fabric coverings which, thanks to bright colors and multiple combinations, bring joy. Thus the structure of the Specter has been modified to increase torsional rigidity by 30% and accommodate the 700 kg battery against a total weight of 2,975 kg: the position of the accumulators has been studied so as not to have to lift the seats compared to the terrain and to further insulate the passenger compartment from external noise.

The new Planar technology of the suspension and active anti-roll bars includes software capable of optimizing the flying carpet effect based on weight and driving dynamics, without forgetting the performance of which the car is capable. The electric mechanics of the new Aceman influenced the use of the interior spaces: the shortened bonnet thanks to the front electric unit which takes up little space made it possible to move the passenger compartment forward under which the battery pack is located. Therefore, if the Mini Aceman is in fact the window on the future of the Mini brand, the Specter is the model that will kick off the electric breakthrough of the Rolls-Royce luxury brand.