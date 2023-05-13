When the power supply collapses: Rolls-Royce from Lake Constance has the solution to the blackout It’s a horror scenario. The power supply collapses and all systems refuse to work. Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Friedrichshafen is working on solving this problem. Now, for the first time, a fuel cell project has been implemented at the test level that is declaring war on the blackout.

In Friedrichshafen, Rolls-Royce has developed the world’s first 250-kilowatt fuel cell demonstrator to protect against power failures. PD

With the tests of its first MTU fuel cell demonstrator, Rolls-Royce has proven that the system can provide an uninterrupted power supply in the event of a blackout. “The 250-kilowatt system that we set up at our main location in Friedrichshafen and tested for about a year has absolutely met our expectations,” explains Philippe Gorse, who is responsible for the development of the MTU Fuel cell system is responsible.