Rolls-Royce is cutting 2,500 jobs as it cuts costs

The new boss of the British group, Tufan Erginbilgic, said that the group’s cost base would be “tightly managed” to offset inflationary cost pressures. Rolls-Royce primarily produces large engines for long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787, as well as engines for business aircraft and engines for ships, submarines and power plants.

