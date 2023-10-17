Rolls-Royce is cutting 2,500 jobs as it cuts costs

0
The new boss of the British group, Tufan Erginbilgic, said that the group’s cost base would be “tightly managed” to offset inflationary cost pressures. Rolls-Royce primarily produces large engines for long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787, as well as engines for business aircraft and engines for ships, submarines and power plants.
