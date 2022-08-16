Listen to the audio version of the article

The most luxurious car in the world when it stands out before the eyes astonishes as a ghost does. And it is no coincidence that it is called Phantom. This Rolls Royce best embodies the tradition of the brand, because it recalls two concepts that often do not go hand in hand: royalty and wealth beyond any reasonable imagination.

The eighth generation Phantom is the heir to the one that a hundred years ago pushed the brand into the circle of maximum exclusivity and from which series have sprung with the ambition of always being better than the previous ones. The Phantom VIII also adheres to this rule, which has granted itself a facelift, although very different from that of the “deadly” cars because it is so imperceptible that only those who know about Phantom notice it. In fact, the mythical radiator grille in the shape of a Greek temple that supports the statuette of the Spirto dell’Estasi to bring out the night backlighting has been redesigned and active matrix LED headlights have arrived at its side. Just to complete the picture, it can be added that the Phantom Mk2, as the British like to define the revisited models, also offers an app, with which the owner can give orders and converse with his beloved. In short, we are in the realm of normality.

In reality, this is not exactly the case, because the short Phantom we tested as a chauffeur and (very hypothetical) owner on the roads of the French coast is unparalleled. Of course, the aluminum architecture on which the mammoth body rests and which supports the twin-turbo V12 with its snobbish 6.75-liter displacement, the suspension with air suspension and active anti-roll bars as well as the steering rear end are common to both the short Phantom of the test, both at the Extended almost 6.10 meters long. Instead, the Rolls Royce Bespoke program, which offers unimaginable levels of customization, is different and unlimited because phantomists are less and less satisfied than they take home with half a million euros. In fact, they want something that no one else has. To meet these needs there is a facility at Goodwood to allow the blank canvas made up of the standard specimen to be decorated and set up according to the world‘s most extravagant tastes. Each Phantom can respect The One concept with the decoration of the bodywork for which a palette with tens of thousands of colors is often not enough and, even more, with the interior made with very rare materials, treatments that obscure the briar, real and their own works of art that create galleries on furnishings and cabinets to store any kind of gift. All made to measure and with craftsmanship. Suffice it to say that you can even choose rims that recall those of the Rolls of the 1920s, made from blocks of steel or aluminum turned and polished by hand. For these reasons each Phantom is baptized according to the inspiration from which it springs. In short, this Rolls is the extreme interpretation of John Lennon’s Phantom V from the Sixties painted by Steve Weaver.

The possibilities for customizing each Phantom VIII Mk2 grow dramatically and make each model unique in terms of appearance, exterior and interior decoration, materials and finish: the top of the bespoke

The most extreme frontier of luxury on four wheels is a huge loft that can be driven and in which one travels in a unique way. Of course, great and not just because you are immersed in opulence both in the rear loft and when driving. In fact, one gets the impression of traveling on a flying carpet on the motorway as in the curves, thanks to the suspensions that read the road in advance and eliminate every slightest jolt, and to the sidereal silence that reigns in the passenger compartment. Almost a contradiction thinking about what’s inside the hood. In fact, the V12 with 571 horsepower does not roar but expresses itself with a breath, it does not invite you to step on the accelerator because even at very low revs it develops a lot of torque. Thus, it is enough just to touch it to move the 2.6 tons of the Queen of Rolls with linear progressions like those of an electric motor, thanks also to the gearbox that marks the eight gears by “reading” the navigator’s cartography. Perhaps this is also why instead of the rev counter there is an indicator of the percentage of power used, which for the record is never much. A snobbery that the Phantom gives to the chaffeur to make him feel in a world apart.