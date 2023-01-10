Listen to the audio version of the article

Luxury can reach unimaginable levels. This is the case of the models of the British luxury brand Rolls Royce which present an obsessive attention to detail as in the choice of materials, all this to achieve unique on-board comfort.

About 5,000 units a year and only three models in production

The Rolls Royce atelier (a brand belonging to the BMW group since 2003) is located in Westhampnett, in the Goodwood area (United Kingdom) from which about 5,000 units are produced every year. This means around 416 cars per month, or 13 per day. A limited production, therefore, but more inclined to the meticulous care and attention reserved for each specimen. At the moment, the production line is engaged in the creation of three models: Phantom, Ghost and the Culligan SUV. All are equipped with a V12 engine with power up to 600 hp. This, obviously, awaiting Spectre, the first 100% electric model which should arrive over the next year.

We tested the latest evolution of the Rolls Royce Phantom on the road, which mounts a V12 with 563 HP power.

Rolls Royce Phantom: dimensions and details

Rolls Royce Phantom is a flagship of enormous dimensions. 5.76 meters long (but the extended version is close to six metres), 2.02 meters wide, 1.65 meters high and with a wheelbase of 3.55 metres. Its presence on the road is emphasized by the 22-inch wheels coordinated with the imposing front end featuring a large temple-shaped grille dominated by the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette, the famous female figure bent forward with arms stretched back and upwards where the windblown clothes give the arms the appearance of wings.

The large dimensions translate into a large and airy passenger compartment, with large glass surfaces and the ceiling of the passenger compartment embellished with lights that recall the stars in the sky. The upholstery is in precious leather (heatable and ventilated), the materials of first choice (such as wood) and, particularly, the foot mats have a high thickness to increase comfort on board by giving a pleasant sensation of softness underfoot .