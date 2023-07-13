Home » Roma Tre, all crazy for a seat on the board. And Parrotto reappears
Roma Tre, all crazy for a seat on the board. And Parrotto reappears

Roma Tre, all crazy for a seat on the board. And Parrotto reappears

Roma Tre Board of Directors, great excitement for the new appointments. Latest rumors

There is a certain ferment for the meeting of the academic senate of the Roma Tre University scheduled for next Friday. The top of the university Roman, in fact, meets to nominate two external board members. According to rumors, about twenty applications would have arrived after the publication of the public announcement.

A large group of suitors for a position that all in all it is not remunerated with staggering numberson the contrary: only a reimbursement of expenses is foreseen, however not too generous. So far the first matter that has aroused the curiosity of many insiders.

Who then took a look at the list of candidates, the attention was focused on the name of Roger Parrotto who in the capital is known for having held the position of general manager of the hospital Baby Jesus. The Holy See, owner of the pediatric hospital, had dismissed him, contesting some real estate transactions on the one hand and the procedures relating to the training courses, assigned to some RomaTre teachers on the other. Sources close to the dossier point out that the Roman university has real estate assets worth tens of millions of euros and coffers full of liquidity.

