Roman greeting to June 2? Yet another “supercazzola” by Murgia-Saviano. Video

Military parade on June 2nd, Murgia and Saviano shout Fascism. But this is yet another empty controversy

It has become a real case, the parade on June 2nd, Republic Day. The controversy is raised by the ultra-leftist, convinced anti-militarist and anti-fascist writer Michelle Murgia, who never misses an opportunity to have his say. This time on the presumed “Roman salute” of the soldiers, who appear to be shouting “Decima!” during the parade.

The writer, on Instagram, goes wild like this: “Under the impassive eyes of President Mattarella, this also happened. All normal, because the normalization process has been going on for years. If the meaning of the video is not clear, look for ‘X flotilla MAS‘ on Wikipedia. It will immediately be clear to you why La Russa smiles so much and makes the victory sign. (But what else is needed to understand what is happening?) “. Superimposed on the shared video, a suggestive caption about a soldier:” he enters the parade with the Roman greeting“.

In essence, what we see is that Sergio Mattarella, the premier, is in the stands of the Imperial Forums Giorgia Meloni and the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa; in the street, to honor the institutions, the soldiers representing the Italian Armed Forces. What the Murgia, endorsed by Roberto Saviano, maintains is that a horde of fascists marched impassively under the gaze of the main offices of the Italian state.

