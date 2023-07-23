Romano Prodi scolds his heirs of the Pd: “In 15 years I lost half of the votes”

Professor Prodi accuses the Democratic Party: “You have halved the electorate”

“We have stopped thinking about the idea of ​​the country we want to build, we don’t think about it anymore”. So the ex Prime Minister Romano Prodi participating in the ‘Energia Popolare’ initiative in Cesena, the area that refers to the president of the Pd Stefano Bonaccini. “I’m not against alliances, I agree with Beppe Sala, but they must be based on a shared idea of ​​Italy and the future”. According to Prodi “in 15 years the Democratic Party has lost half of its voters and this must force us to rethink a relationship with the country and a house that can host Italians. I think the Democratic Party is the only party capable of indicating the necessary projects and paths ”, he adds. “We need to rethink the mistakes made”, he underlines “and” go back to talking to everyone “.

Compared to the war in Ukraine and geopolitical trends that they see China having a strategic alliance with Russia, while not sharing its “crazy” aggression, “we have a disbanded European Union. I say this with great suffering. We have a strong alliance with the United States, but we have difficulties in a united policy”, continues Prodi. “We have a strong unexpressed potential”, adds the professor.

As reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano, Prodi spares no criticism even of the former secretary Enrico Letta: “Today the bus is not enough, today no one would stop at its stops. But there are so many tools. You can take 10-15 words we are talking about, peace, health care, immigration, ask 15-20 wise experts to respond online and then the Democratic Party goes on to say what has been concluded”. Instead, we need to build a “necessary alliance”. Populism? “It’s not a random event but it’s a refuge for people who can’t find a home, so the problem is that we have to say that they haven’t found it even in the Democratic Party”

