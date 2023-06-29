Rome, 17 year old killed. “The cart was dripping blood, screams.” Stopped a peer

Girl killed in Rome. Facebook photo

Rome, 17 year old killed. The suspect is a young man from Sri Lanka

Horror a Roma in the neighborhood Springvalley, found a lifeless body in a shopping cart next to a dumpster. The victim is one 17enne and was killed at stab wounds. Michelle Marie Causo’s body was found by a passerby in via Stefano Borgia wrapped in a black bag. But the tracks lead up to via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet. 150 meters away from those dumpsters lives with her mother a contemporary of the girl. The suspicion of the investigators – we read in Repubblica – is that the crime took place there. There search e the interrogation they’ve been going on all night. The suspected boy is from English origin, according to police sources. Investigators are looking for a knife and wonder about motive. We talk about one violent quarrel at the origin. One of the residents of the building in via Dusmet said that his wife he heard screaming between 15.30 and 16: “They were loud screams, different from the noise. When I went out into the street the police had already closed the road“.

Michelle Marie Causo was stabbed several times. The killer – continues Repubblica – wounded her in the neck, back and limbs. When she loaded it into the shopping cart to try and hide the bodylei he was still bleeding. A passer-by noticed it, with the blankets soaked. It is the same witness who would have seen a young man push him to the dumpster area. The police are acquiring the Images from the cameras of the area. The agents found some bloodstains that led from a door of a building to a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, a street in the popular neighborhood located in the northwest suburb of the capital. The suspicion is that the murder dates back to long ago.

