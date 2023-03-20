Rome, burning in the night: 22 school buses on fire. An investigation is underway to establish the causes

On Saturday night (March 18-19) in Rome, in via Ostiense they went to fire 22 school buses. Six fire trucks attended the scene. The firefighters who intervened firefighters with six teams, managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the other vehicles parked in the square. Non they result at the moment people you intoxicate o wounds. Last night another huge fire occurred in the capital. Sixteen Poste Italiane cars caught fire in viale Palmiro Togliatti. Again no one was involved.

READ ALSO: Fire on the Palermo-Naples ferry, the intervention of the Fire Brigade

Rome, the other arson attack claimed by anarchists

The attack incendiary at Poste Italiane car it was vindicated in a letter that appeared this morning on various blogs that refer to the anarchist galaxy. The press release reads: “We salute the 150th day of hunger strike of our brother and comrade Alfredo Cospito by giving us the joy of attacking the infrastructures of the Italian state with fire, specifically we set fire to 16 cars owned by the Italian Post Office”. Anarchists say “proud to join the revenge campaign, against the abomination of the 41 bis, the life imprisonment impediment and the death sentence of Alfredo launched against the Italian state“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

