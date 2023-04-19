Rome Auditorium, 2023 starts with a bang: revenues up 64%

Listen to the audio version of the article

The post-pandemic period truly represents a magical moment for the “Ennio Morricone” Auditorium Parco della Musica: 2022 closed with 345,000 spectators and 12.1 million takings, an all-time record for the facility managed by the Fondazione Musica per Roma. And 2023, if possible, promises even better: the number of tickets sold for present and future events is close to 117,000 and is 45% higher than in the same period last year, against a total takings of over 4.7 millions. While, with reference to the events of the first quarter alone, there are almost 85 thousand admissions (+34% on last year) and over 2.3 million collections (+64% on 2022).

The program of absolute appeal weighs heavily which, inside and outside the flagship summer event of the Roma Summer Fest, will see Paolo Conte, Yusuf Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, Sting and Paul Weller, up to Sigur Ros, among others. But for the institution owned by the Municipality of Rome, the Lazio Region and the Chamber of Commerce of Rome, a different approach also weighs, in which private individuals – understood as partners – play an increasingly important role: up to now, for 2023 more than one million has been collected, involving entities such as Enel, Allianz, Ance and Aeroporti di Roma. “The last few years – underlines Daniele Pitteri, CEO of Fondazione Musica per Roma – have taught us that the only way to be able to react to moments of crisis is to lengthen our gaze, to ask ourselves long-range and lasting perspectives”.

In these three years, the Foundation has first had to deal with the anti-contagion regulations, then with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, far from negligible if we talk about the cost of raw materials. The answer? «Simple choices», Pitteri declares, «oriented towards the public: a greater order in the schedules, divided by genres and typologies, which are accompanied by a long-term programming, an expansion of the cultural offer oriented towards new audiences, a more wide-ranging, both thematically and territorially and more oriented towards the rest of the country and Europe». The rest was done by the lengthening of the programming, «the fruit», concludes the CEO, «of the desire to present clearly to the public the future that is being built and the direction that has been taken. And that is obviously much appreciated ».