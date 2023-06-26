Home » Rome, close to a case Tramontano bis: stabs his pregnant partner and flees
Rome, stabs his seven months pregnant partner and then flees. Wounds to the neck and face, the girl is out of danger

He risked becoming someone else”Giulia Tramontano case”, for the extraordinary similarity of details and of mode of operation. But, fortunately, the epilogue was different.

The episode took place in Rome, where, at the height of a violent dispute, yesterday a 42-year-old Tunisian citizen attacked the partner pregnant in the seventh month, stabbing her. The 32-year-old Italian girl was shot in the neck, cheekbone and ear, and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The man fled immediately after making the gesture, but from via dei Due Ponti he did not go very far and was stopped by the agents of the Flying Squad. Against him the charge is attempted murder.

