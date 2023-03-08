It was already in the air since 2017 when Virginia Raggi mayor commissioned the Board of Directors, sending the Board home and appointing Livorno professor Fabio Serini as commissioner, now the “IPA bomb”, the social security institution for employees of the Municipality of Rome, explodes thanks to the Court of Auditors: “Loans to not very solvent members with monstrous installments that reduced the salary to a few hundred euros and for this reason never repaid and the financial difficulties have become collapse.

The report of the Court of Auditors on years of management of the Entity which mainly provides financial services to the Municipalities, but which organizes travel and disburses personal loans, is ferocious: “Profiles of irregularities detected in the administrative action of the social security and assistance institute for the employees of Roma Capitale (Ipa), marked by the pathological recourse to commissioner management, by the absence of an internal organizational structure and by widespread illegitimacy in recourse to temporary work administration”.

“Opacity in accounting management and easy loans”

The Regional Control Section of the Court of Auditors for Lazio, which highlights the serious situation of opaqueness of the accounting management of Ipa, “proven – underlines the accounting judiciary – “by gaps and delays in the budget fulfillments underlying the unreliability profiles of the writings (remarked several times by the Board of Auditors) and by the uncertainty of the credit/debit financial relationships with Rome Capital”.

In the document, which highlights the main aspects of the administrative, financial and accounting management of the social security institution in its relations with the Capitoline administration, the accounting judges found aspects of lack of transparency in the rules on the disbursement of loans to members and on the assessment of creditworthiness, with multiple situations of bad repayment and the need to undertake numerous recovery initiatives with uncertain prospects.

“The problematic regulatory and operational context – adds the Court – has been associated, in recent years, with a significant deterioration in the financial and equity situation, favored by the continuous decrease in the number of members, with a significant impact on liquidity and short-term continuity of business , against the significant management costs”.

“Health services duplicated with Ipa-Inps”

But the bad administration of the safe of the Roman municipal authorities accuses the Campidoglio, due to a “substantial inertia of the municipal administration in the exercise of its duties of direction and supervision of the institute, which resulted in the failure to analyze the relationships between the ‘Ipa and the welfare benefits already provided to employees through other investee bodies, with the risk of possible duplication with the institutional activity of INPS, in the granting of loans to public employees”.

“The initiatives – concludes the Court – recently undertaken by the administration to define a new legal and operational structure of Ipa still lack a precise strategy and a concrete feasibility analysis, both on an administrative and management level, as well as on an economic one- financial position, and highlight the need for every decision on the legal and operational set-up of the institution to be preceded by an immediate due diligence activity on the actual economic, equity and financial situation of the institution itself, functional to making informed decisions about its maintenance or its liquidation”.

“Decision within 6 months: recapitalize or liquidate”

In response to the findings made by the Court of Auditors, Roma Capitale will have to adopt the necessary corrective measures within six months of filing the report. After years of managing Serini, the mayor Gualtieri on 20 December 2022 entrusted the administration of the institution to Fabio Borgognoni and, subsequently, to Antonio Lanza but little has changed. Now Gualtieri is at a crossroads: either he recapitalizes the institution with Roman money, or he liquidates it and those who have paid years of contributions risk losing everything.

