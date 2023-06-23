Rome Expo 2030, Raggi absent in Paris: what’s the point of keeping her president?

Virginia Raggi (photo by Lapresse)

Rome Expo 2030, Meloni, Rocca and Gualtieri in Paris

“I think there are very solid points in Rome’s candidacy, starting from the theme of the relationship between man and the territory, demonstrating that great works can be built without disfiguring the environment”, declared the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni to the agencies, arriving at the convention center of Issy-les-Moulineaux, in Paris, to support Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030 in the context of the 172nd meeting of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the intergovernmental body which organizes universal exhibitions.

It is a difficult match because the candidacy of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) is favored but Rome still has an excellent chance of making it.

In the Italian delegation there were also the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and the President of the Lazio Region Francesco Roccama there was no President of the Expo 2030 Special Commission, Virginia Raggi, a real anomaly.

