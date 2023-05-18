Home » Rome, income scams: 14 reported and damages to the treasury for 180 thousand euros
by admin
Carabinieri checks on citizenship income

The Carabinieri have reported 14 people for fraud on citizenship income. The investigators have ascertained that the accused have accumulated damage to the treasury of 180 thousand euros since March 2019.

The 14 “crafty” were discovered thanks to the checks carried out by the Carabinieri of Prima Porta in collaboration with the Civil Motorization, INPS, the Carabinieri Labor Inspectorate Nucleus and with the Registry, thanks to which it was possible to verify if the controlled persons meet the requirements necessary to obtain the subsidy provided by the Government.

Thanks to these checks, the military identified 14 people who received the citizen’s income unduly. For the 14, the accusation of aggravated fraud against the state was triggered, because they made false declarations, especially as regards their residence. The INPS will take care not only of revoking their subsidy, but also of recovering the sums obtained illicitly.

