Rome invaded by waste, Mayor Gualtieri blames Raggi but…

Waste emergency in Rome, the Gualtieri-Raggi clash continues. Appointed the new general manager of Ama. And the citizens lose out. Analyses

I waste in Rome are out of control again and a first consequence is the appointment of the new general manager of the AMA. It’s about Alexander Philippi (53) coming from That and who has already led the municipal company from 2014 to 2016. He replaces the outgoing Andrew Bossola. The president of Ama Daniel Pacecrowned him new King of Trashin a very difficult situation, with Everest full of rubbish in every neighborhood.

The assessor Sabrina Alfonsi he had the courage to thank the Ama which is historically responsible for the shameful accumulation that engulfs Rome. One wonders with what courage we can then compete to host Expo 2030, when the whole world is watching us in amusement. It must be said that if the Ama is the common thread that links the waste disaster, the responsibility is also political and arises, technically, from having wanted to separate waste with a municipal company unable to manage it.

