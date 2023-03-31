In the Rome of fear, an arms depot has been discovered in Pietralata. The discovery took place during the investigations that the District Anti-Mafia Directorate is conducting into the last two murders that took place in the Quadraro. Prosecutors also arrested a man.

The man arrested is an Italian citizen who had the seized weapons in custody. The prosecutors of the Dda of Rome Michele Prestipino and Ilaria Calò will ask for the validation of the arrest. According to the investigative hypotheses, the illegal deposit found could be linked to a group in the context of the fight between Roman criminal gangs for the territory.

Weapons found

The weapons were discovered during searches to trace those responsible for the last two murders that took place in Rome: that of Andrea Fiore, the mechanic with a history of drugs and theft killed on March 26 with a gunshot to the chest at the door of his apartment in via dei Pisoni, and that of Luigi Finizio, killed with gunshots fired from a motorbike a few hundred meters from Fiore’s house, in via dei Ciceri.

The depot consisted of 11 weapons: a 12-gauge shotgun with a sawed-off barrel, a 7.65-caliber machine pistol and 9 other handguns of various calibers. Besides this there was also the ammunition.

Subscribe to the newsletter

