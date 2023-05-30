Rome Jubilee, here are the roads prohibited at night: road works for 19 km

The night-time redevelopment works on the road pavement on via Trionfale, via Trionfale Nuova, via della Camilluccia, Tangenziale Est (from via della Battery Nomentana to Largo Settimio Passamonti) will start in the late evening between Monday and Tuesday 30. Overall, more than 19 kilometers will be rehabilitated with an amount of 8.7 million euros.

At the same time, the construction site on via Braccianese will also be launched, which will lead to the complete redevelopment of 21 kilometers thanks to a loan of 5.3 million. The works will be carried out by Anas thanks to a total loan of 40 million from jubilee funds.

“We are launching the first tranche of works which, thanks to the Jubilee funds, will allow us to continue the redevelopment work on the great Roman arteries, to make our roads increasingly safer. From the 29th we leave in the northern quadrant and inside Rome and I thank the Presidents of the Municipalities concerned for their collaboration: Lorenza Bonaccorsi, Francesca Del Bello, Marco Della Porta and Massimiliano Umberti” – comments the Councilor for Public Works Ornella Segnalini.

Construction site also open on the Braccianese

“On the same day with the via Braccianese, which in the first section falls within the territory of the XV Municipality, we begin to widen the perimeter of the works also in the roads entering the city. For days, the Csimu department has been following ordinary maintenance work in preparation for the Anas works, in the section of via Cassia at via Andreassi, up to the intersection with the Braccianese bis. With President Torquati, whom I thank, we wanted to give a strong impetus to start the redevelopment of via Braccianese, a high-traffic road that needs major intervention as soon as possible”.

